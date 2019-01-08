SOCIETY

9-year-old boy called hero when he helps save his grandfather's life

9-year-old boy called hero for saving grandfather

SOMERSET, Massachusetts --
A 9-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after calling 911, and helping save his grandfather during a life-threatening medical emergency.

Kazin Crisman noticed his grandfather was struggling when they were getting ready to head out for pizza together.

Kazin told WCVB-TV, "He was acting really strange. And I knew something was wrong because you were stepping over pedals and stuff. I asked him, 'Do you want me to call 911?' And he didn't answer me at all."

Kazin was sitting in the backseat waiting for his grandfather to start up the car to go get some pizza but nothing was happening.


After failing to get his grandfather to respond, Kazin quickly called 911 and calmly gave first responders the information they needed.

It turned out his 80-year-old grandfather was having a hypoglycemic episode.

Allan Crisman said, "If that had happened and I was here alone they'd have buried me that day."

"I saved his life or else he would have croaked," Kazin said. "I'm very proud of myself and I'm happy he's still here."

Kazin credits his school for teaching him what to do in an emergency.


Police ultimately bought a pizza for the two of them.
