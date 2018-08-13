A 4-year-old boy New Hampshire boy is being hailed a hero because he saved his grandmother's life.Max Velez was staying with his grandmother while his mom was at work. His grandmother began having trouble breathing, so Max jumped into action and called 911.Then he opened the door when first responders arrived and handed them his grandmother's inhaler.Max rode in the ambulance with his grandmother as she was taken to the hospital.Max's mom says this is something they've prepared for and he had learned to call 911 during any emergency.Hospital staff gave Max the "Superman award" for his actions. And he still visits his grandmother there while she recovers from pneumonia.