Gracie Lutz, 2, seen handing burritos to hungry firefighters near frontline of huge California wildfire

A little girl brought smiles to the faces of firemen battling the Carr Fire. (KFSN)

SHASTA COUNTY, California --
A little girl brought smiles to the faces of firefighters battling the Carr Fire in northern California

Two-year-old Gracie Lutz handed out burritos to Cal Fire firefighters at the Shasta District Fair and Events Center.

The firefighters were seen smiling from ear to ear as the little girl handed them the hearty meals.

Gracie's two uncles and grandfather are helping fight the Carr Fire.

One uncle, Kody Hill, is a Cal Fire engineer, and grandpa Jerry Hill is a dozer operator. She also has another uncle who is on a water tender.
