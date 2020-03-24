First Harris County COVID-19 death identified as former resident of The Heights of Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas -- Representatives of The Heights of Tomball said in a statement March 20 that the 131-bed skilled nursing facility is working closely with Harris County Public Health and other public health authorities following the March 19 death of a former resident of the nursing facility who tested positive for the new coronavirus while at a hospital.The man, age 80-90, was the first coronavirus-related death in Harris County, public health officials said in a March 19 release. He died while hospitalized in Harris County.The man was a resident of The Heights of Tomball, located on Johnson Road, for less than two weeks, according to the March 20 statement. It is unknown when and where the resident contracted the virus, officials said."We are very saddened by the death of this individual, who was admitted to our community in early March, and our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and loved ones," nursing facility Administrator Amy Williams said in the statement. "Our residents and staff are doing well, and there are no current signs of COVID-19 in our community."The Heights of Tomball began restricting all nonessential visits to the community March 13, according to the release."We will continue to be diligent in our infection precaution and control plans, including screening our residents and staff on a daily basis and restricting visitors," Williams said.Although the city of Tomball issued a local disaster declaration March 20, City Manager Rob Hauck said there have been no coronavirus-related deaths within the city. The man who died was a former resident but did not die at a hospital in the city."There actually is no death that occurred in any nursing home in Tomball that I'm aware of," he said March 20.