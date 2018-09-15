16 Houston firefighters to join memorial in Colorado

Wedgeworth, Sr.



Francis C. Loos



Dennis H. Elkin



Wilbert J. Gaeke



Jim Wheeler



Rocco R. Rao



Roland J. Lawrence



Charles V. Musachia



Charles R. Carter



Margaret M. Roberts



William R. Dowling



Harold R. Hendricks



John A. Burton, Sr.



Leslie C. Adkins



Jakob L. Lawson

The names of 16 Houston firefighters will be added to a memorial wall in Colorado Springs Saturday.The wall honors fallen firefighters who died in action or from job related illnesses.There will be 271 names added to the wall for 2017.