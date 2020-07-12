feel good

11-year-old Georgia girl sews hundreds of masks for homeless

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- One young Georgia girl is making a difference -- one mask at a time.

Holli Morgan, an 11-year-old girl from DeKalb County, Georgia, has a knack for sewing, so when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., she made hundreds of face coverings for local hospital workers.

"It's easy, and it takes just a little time to help others, just help the community," she told WSB-TV.

Over the weekend, Holli grew concerned over news reports about new mandatory mask laws in some areas. Her mother, April McMillian, said the young girl wondered how those rules would apply to homeless people.

"Ever since she was born, she's always had this big heart," McMillian said.

EMBED More News Videos

A school bus driver on Long Island was completely shocked to learn just how much he means to his students when they surprised him with a cash reward.



The young seamstress then went to work. So far, she's sewn 580 masks and set a goal to complete 1,200.

Her skillful stitches are bringing face coverings and community together.

"It makes me feel like I did something to help the Earth in a major pandemic," Holli said.

Dr. Kerwin Lee, a pastor of Berean Christian Church, is helping the 11-year-old distribute the masks.

"Throughout our 25-year history, we've seen many young people be used mightily by God to make a difference," he said. "I think the difference with Holli is that she's making a difference during a season of pandemic."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiaface maskcoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
FEEL GOOD
From Cuba to Texas City: Hometown hero inspires kids to excel, lead
Student who picked up trash in college accepted to Harvard Law
Baby muskox named after 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
Teen robbed at gunpoint selling water gets help from community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Back to school or not? Districts to announce plans this week
Dangerous heat again heading into the end of the weekend
Mayor Turner proposes 2-week shutdown to 're-calibrate'
Army sending Medical Task Force to Houston for COVID-19
Harris Co. Health moves location of 6 COVID-19 testing sites
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
Show More
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
Neowise comet spotted in the sky over Houston
Man shoots and kills his wife before shooting self in Katy home
Visitation for Sugar Land activist Reginald Moore set for today
Giroir: 'We will not get control' of COVID-19 without masks
More TOP STORIES News