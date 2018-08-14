LAWSUIT

Roberta Salazar's family says funeral home cremated loved one, botched her final wishes to be buried

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Tom Abrahams speaks to a family who is suing a funeral home they say botched the final wishes of their loved one.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Roberta Salazar's family wants justice. According to relatives, instead of a burial on which they'd planned and their mother desired, they said her body was cremated against their wishes.

Salazar was a mother of five, as well as a grandmother and great-grandmother. She died more than a year ago. She told her family how she wanted to be remembered.

"The grandchildren wanted to write notes and put them in her casket along side the body," explained attorney Troy Pradia.

That never happened, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

"She would always tell us that she never wanted to be cremated," said daughter Henrietta Salazar. "So we made a promise to her that that would never happen to her."

But that, they say, is exactly what happened. The lawsuit alleges the Grace Funeral Home not only mistakenly cremated the family matriarch, but then tried to cover it up and even gave the ashes to the wrong family. They want $50 million.
"The defendants were so negligent, so grossly negligent," said attorney Willie Gary. "That they even gave the ashes to the wrong family. This was a runaway train."

For its part, we contacted the funeral home in Victoria. We were told the owners are out of town until next week. The funeral home, though, provided a statement:

Grace Funeral Home deeply regrets the mistake in cremating Ms. Salazar's body. After it discovered what had happened, Grace Funeral Home promptly investigated, notified the family, and apologized. Specific details were provided to assure the family that the cremated remains provided were those of Ms. Salazar. There were no efforts to deceive anyone about what occurred.

"It's against her religion, for her sake," said daughter Deola Salazar Guijon. "That's what she always said. 'It's against my religion.' And I know a lot of times she would say, 'The day I go, I don't want to be cremated.'"

"The family has been suffering," said attorney Jonathan Cox. "They've been suffering since this happened. They're going to be suffering in the future."

Follow Tom Abrahams on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawsuitfuneralfamilyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAWSUIT
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
Woman suing iconic hotel after she got hurt while trespassing
Woman suing Houston after arrest for refusing tow
Bought certain cold medicine? You could get cash back
More lawsuit
SOCIETY
Joel Osteen honored by city of Houston for post-Harvey help
'Straight fire': Best guide to decoding teen slang
Back to school photos of ABC13 anchors and reporters
Walmart awards woman for returning cart in storm
More Society
Top Stories
Texas City police search for 2 more suspects in murder of Lucy Bertrand
Man arrested in 2017 jewelry heist at The Woodlands Mall
3 men seen robbing customers and NE Houston Exxon
Ali Irsan sentenced to death for honor killings
Woman says man with syringe shot substance at her
City claims existing migrant child facility has incorrect permit
Houston rapper Travis Scott giving away $100,000 to fans on Twitter
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
Show More
Report details sex abuse by more than 300 Catholic priests
Joel Osteen honored by city of Houston for post-Harvey help
Parents outraged over HISD abruptly closing charter school
Family suing over death of 3-year-old left in hot day care van
Colorado school district switches to four-days-a-week
More News