A Houston resident is $1 million richer!The Texas Lottery says the winner will be awarded a Mega Millions prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Dec. 21.The lucky ticket was purchased at the H-E-B on 2805 Business Center Drive in Pearland.The Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (10-13-61-62-70), just not the Mega Ball number (5).