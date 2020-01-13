Family & Parenting

Snow brought to 2-year-old who is too ill to take family's winter vacation

GILBERT, AZ -- First responders created a winter wonderland for a young girl who loves the snow but is too sick to enjoy it.

Quinn Walker is 2 years old. Every year her family visits the mountains for a little taste of winter.

However, this year she was too sick to make the trip. Her doctors said Walker has a heart condition that makes it too risky to travel to the mountains.

When firefighters at Walker's local fire department heard her story, they knew they had to help.

The fire department dumped five tons of snow on her family's driveway. There, she and her siblings were able to build snowmen, go sledding and even throw a few snow balls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarizonasnowwinterwinter wonderland
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News