Society

Video: Minnesota teen takes break from clearing snow to bust a move

COTTAGE GROVE, Minnesota -- Shoveling snow can be a chore for kids, but one teen from Minnesota showed one way to enjoy it.

Thirteen-year-old Andrew Brundidge took a break from the task to show off his dance moves.

And as the snow blower rattles on, he breaks it down.

Four inches of snow may have come down in Cottage Grove, but it didn't get in the way of Brundidge having some fun while he worked.
