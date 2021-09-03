food stamps

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension of emergency SNAP benefits for the month of September as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, or HHSC, Abbott said approximately $286 million will go toward emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month.

"Millions of Texans have looked to emergency SNAP benefits to keep food at home throughout the pandemic, and I am happy to work alongside HHSC to continue providing this critical resource to those who need it," said Abbott. "Thank you to HHSC and USDA for continuing to work together to secure these benefits for Texas families."

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to people based on family size. In addition, all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

"As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, we are pleased to provide this additional support to ensure Texans will be able to keep food on their table for themselves and their families," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

This support is in addition to the more than $3.2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits. This increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in their accounts by Sept. 30.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to about 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.
