Smoke from student's cell phone draws large emergency response

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Smoke from a cell phone inside the Mayde Creek Junior High School cafeteria set off a large emergency response to the campus on Friday.Katy ISD initially said the incident that drew multiple ambulances and fire personnel to the junior high school was the device catching fire.Dr. David Paz, the school's principal, later clarified that there was no fire or explosion.A student's cell phone battery began to smoke during lunch, Paz said."Students in the cafeteria were immediately relocated to the gym. The campus did not need to be evacuated and remained on schedule," Paz clarified in a statement. "Any student experiencing distress from the smoke were referred to the nurse. EMS services were called to the campus to provide additional medical services as needed."SkyEye flew over the campus capturing multiple people walking away from the school.To that, a Katy ISD official said Friday was a planned early dismissal.Still, Cy-Fair Fire Department initially told ABC13 it tended to multiple patients, all with minor injuries. West Lake Fire Department, another responding agency, added at least 12 students were sent to local hospitals for smoke inhalation treatment.