Small plane crashed after hitting roof of La Porte building

EMBED </>More Videos

Pilot survives small plane crash in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
A small plane crash landed in some trees after striking a building near Spencer Highway in La Porte.

SkyEye 13 was above an area in the 11200 block of Spencer Highway where the came to rest.

According to Texas DPS, the pilot took off and immediately noticed engine trouble. The pilot tried to put the plane down safely, but glanced off a nearby building, damaging the roof.

The pilot told investigators that he was looking for an underpopulated area to land the plane, and decided to land across the street from the airport. He was about 1,000 to 2,000 feet away from a neighborhood.

DPS says the pilot was the only person on board the plane, and was not injured.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials give update on small plane crash in La Porte

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manager killed in workplace shooting in Missouri City
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
RESCUED: 21 people stranded on small boat near Texas City
Police: Man yells 'Jesus is coming' before stabbing toddler
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Elementary school sends warning about "necking" game
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
Show More
Pope on sex abuse: 'We showed no care for the little ones'
Manhunt underway for 'cold-blooded killers' in Nashville
Knife attack in Barcelona 'being treated as a terrorist act'
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic remains quiet
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
More News