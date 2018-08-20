Small plane crashed after hitting roof of La Porte building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4008031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials give update on small plane crash in La Porte

A small plane crash landed in some trees after striking a building near Spencer Highway in La Porte.SkyEye 13 was above an area in the 11200 block of Spencer Highway where the came to rest.According to Texas DPS, the pilot took off and immediately noticed engine trouble. The pilot tried to put the plane down safely, but glanced off a nearby building, damaging the roof.The pilot told investigators that he was looking for an underpopulated area to land the plane, and decided to land across the street from the airport. He was about 1,000 to 2,000 feet away from a neighborhood.DPS says the pilot was the only person on board the plane, and was not injured.