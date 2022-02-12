plane accident

Investigation into small plane at NW Harris Co. golf course underway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured in a small plane that was found at a golf course in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Friday, Gonzalez said units found a small damaged aircraft in the 18000 block of Clay Road near Barker Cypress.

Life flight was called to the scene to aid the two people.

"Both are alive but injured," Gonzalez tweeted.

An investigation remains ongoing and Texas DPS was responding to the scene.



ABC13 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more information.
