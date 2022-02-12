Investigation into small plane at NW Harris Co. golf course underway

Update: Lifeflight is on the ground. @TxDPSSoutheast is the lead agency, with @HCSOTexas, CyFair & Westlake FD’s in support. It appears two persons in the aircraft, both are alive but injured. #HouNews https://t.co/oGPmpv5oZX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 12, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured in a small plane that was found at a golf course in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.On Friday, Gonzalez said units found a small damaged aircraft in the 18000 block of Clay Road near Barker Cypress.Life flight was called to the scene to aid the two people."Both are alive but injured," Gonzalez tweeted.An investigation remains ongoing and Texas DPS was responding to the scene.