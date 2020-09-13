How to save money and support Houston small businesses at the same time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many small businesses throughout the country are fighting to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To raise awareness, ABC13 is airing "Retail Rescue" on Saturday afternoon which will focus on small businesses that need help.
The episode will highlight deals from these small businesses, so customers looking for specific products can save money and help out struggling establishments.
If you miss the episode, you can watch the video above to learn more about the people behind the two Houston-area businesses that will be featured on the show and how you can save money on their products.
"It is never too early to start holiday shopping," said Tory Johnson from Good Morning America's Deals and Steals. "Not only do you get that discount [by shopping from these small businesses], you get to know you helped save a job and potentially a business."
The Houston-area businesses to be featured:
Sw&g Essentials: Skincare
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank" and founded by an esthetician, Sw&g Essentials offers earth-friendly, action-packed skincare that provides great results, including its popular all-in-one loofah soap. Not only has this Houston small business owner had to navigate her company through COVID-19, but the crisis hit home when her parents contracted the virus, landing her father, a veteran, in the hospital for 90 days. Treat your skin and support this small business.
Vinglace: Tumblers & Wine Chillers
Vinglace's Wine Chiller is a bottle insulator made of stainless steel, double walled and vacuum insulated to keep your already-chilled wine, champagne and sparkling water cold for hours. The tumblers are stainless steel on the outside and glass on the inside to preserve the taste of any beverage, especially wine.
Retail Rescue will air on ABC13 at 4:30 p.m.
