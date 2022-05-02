sleep

7 hours of sleep is ideal for middle-aged and older adults, research suggests

The team found that people who slept for longer or shorter durations had poorer cognitive performance and mental health.
EMBED <>More Videos

Study finds 7 hours of sleep is ideal for middle-aged and older adults

Seven hours of consistent sleep is ideal for people in their middle age and upward, research from the University of Cambridge suggests.

Scientists examined data from nearly 500,000 adults between the ages of 38 and 73 for the study.

The team found that seven hours per night was the optimal amount for cognitive performance and mental health. It also helps keep the brain healthy by removing waste products, according to the study.

Researches say that lack of sleep may also hamper the brain's ability to rid itself of toxins.

People who experience anxiety and depression slept for longer or shorter durations, according to researchers.

Professor Barbara Sahakian from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge is one of the study's authors, and says that getting a good night's sleep is not only important at any age, but particularly important as people age.

"Finding ways to improve sleep for older people could be crucial to helping them maintain good mental health and wellbeing and avoiding cognitive decline, particularly for patients with psychiatric disorders and dementias," Sahakian said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthdepressionstudyresearchmental healthsleep
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SLEEP
Organization that donates beds to children in need looks to expand
SPONSORED: Living Designs Furniture wants to customize your home spaces for less
SPONSORED: The experts at Texas Mattress Makers tell us about Sleep Science
IKEA staff, customers have sleepover during snowstorm
TOP STORIES
'Do your job,' victim tells judge in Harris County's slowest court
Hot & humid this week with a few chances for rain
22-year-old man with autism has gone missing in SW Houston
Coast Guard recovers body of missing 17-year-old near Freeport
Police try new program to prevent catalytic converter theft
15 hurt when pedal pub overturns, driver charged with DUI: police
Megan Thee Stallion Day declared in honor of her philanthropy
Show More
Dog rescued from house fire caused by electric wheelchair in Cypress
Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending
2 HPD officers taken to hospital after crash on Southwest Freeway
Are these your dogs? 2 dogs rescued on freeway to be up for adoption
Teen suspect shot while trying to rob man in SW Houston, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News