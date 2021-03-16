skateboarding

Skating through barriers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Skateboarding has come a long way since it was first invented. It has evolved from a hobby to an art form, and it will debut as an official Olympic sport this summer.

Some still view skateboarding as a sport for white males. But these Houston skateboarders are breaking barriers - proving you can be any race, age, or gender to have fun!

