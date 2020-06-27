Society

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown delays reopening due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown announced on Friday that it's delaying its reopening.

The announcement came hours after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all bars to close, restaurants to scale back capacity to 50 percent and for rafting and tubing businesses to close.

The water park was initially supposed to reopen June 29 with new safety measures in place.

The park's 2020 season opening was delayed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new opening date has not yet been announced.

