drowning

12-year-old hospitalized after becoming 'unresponsive' at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive Saturday afternoon at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, according to officials.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

First responders said they received a call at about 1:30 p.m. about a drowning involving a child at the water park on North Freeway near East Louetta.

Six Flags released the following statement:

"A male guest began having seizure-like symptoms and became unresponsive. A lifeguard acted quickly and notified medical personnel, who treated the guest. The guest is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation."

Officials confirmed to ABC13 that CPR was administered on the child and he did regain his breath.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countysafetydrowningwaterhospitalchild rescued
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Mother and 3-year-old girl dead after double drowning in Galveston
Posthumous medal awarded to Houston airman who drowned saving cousins
2-year-old dies at hospital after being found in pool at Cypress home
2-year-old hospitalized after being found in pool at Cypress home
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect dead after found unresponsive in cell, sheriff says
Driver shot during attempted robbery on Gulf Freeway feeder, HPD say
Suspect in intersection takeover arrested after 55-mile chase
First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend
Coast Guard suspends search for Houston woman off Alaska coast
Your chance of rain is going up this weekend
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
Show More
Select Jif products recalled for potential salmonella
Child left alone starts E. Houston apartment fire
The Railroad Killer
US, South Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North
10-month-old girl left in hot car for 'several' hours, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News