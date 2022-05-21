12-year-old hospitalized after becoming 'unresponsive' at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive Saturday afternoon at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, according to officials.First responders said they received a call at about 1:30 p.m. about a drowning involving a child at the water park on North Freeway near East Louetta.Six Flags released the following statement:Officials confirmed to ABC13 that CPR was administered on the child and he did regain his breath.