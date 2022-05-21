HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive Saturday afternoon at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, according to officials.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
First responders said they received a call at about 1:30 p.m. about a drowning involving a child at the water park on North Freeway near East Louetta.
Six Flags released the following statement:
"A male guest began having seizure-like symptoms and became unresponsive. A lifeguard acted quickly and notified medical personnel, who treated the guest. The guest is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation."
Officials confirmed to ABC13 that CPR was administered on the child and he did regain his breath.
12-year-old hospitalized after becoming 'unresponsive' at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown
DROWNING
TOP STORIES
Show More