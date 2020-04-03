Simone Biles ready to give it another go next year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Simone Biles, America's most decorated gymnast, is enjoying time at home relaxing with her family and her dog while she allows her body to recuperate during the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home order.
Biles is obviously disappointed the Olympics were postponed, but she's refocusing for 2021.
"I'll definitely start fighting for another year," Biles said. "It is a lot mentally and psychically, because I will be older and I was emptying my gas tank, especially for the next three or four months. It will be hard to recharge those batteries and go again, but I am kind of down for whatever and trying to keep an open mind."
There is a rhythm and a fluidity to her training, so she will have to restart that all over again.
"It is weird to be in this position, but hopefully once we are allowed to train, we will get back to a good rhythm and try to figure out what the rest of the season and training looks like for the upcoming year."
When we asked her about being ready for next year, Biles grinned and said, "Most definitely. Yes!"
Away from training, Biles is doing quite a bit of reading.
While she says she doesn't binge-watch a lot of shows, Biles did watch Netflix's "Tiger King" with her brother.
