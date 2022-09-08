Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man last seen in SW Houston Wednesday night

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old last seen in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

Lincoln Williams, who has been diagnosed with memory loss/dementia, was last seen in the 16300 block of Calistoga Court around 10 p.m., Houston police said.

He was reportedly wearing a burgundy pajama shirt, pants and gray slippers.

Police describe Williams as a Black man with a bald head and brown eyes. He's 5'6" tall and 150 lbs.

A Silver Alert is a public notification to broadcast information about missing persons - especially senior citizens with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or other mental disabilities.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.