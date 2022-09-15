Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old man last seen in Ingleside, Texas

INGLESIDE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert after a 71-year-old man, who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment, went missing in southeast Texas on Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Robert Gage was last seen in the 1800 block of Mooney Lane in Ingleside, Texas.

Gage was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. in a black 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with the Texas license plate KFB7805, according to police.

Police describe Gage as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Law enforcement officials believe Gage's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Authorities urge you to contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531 if you have any information on Gage's whereabouts.