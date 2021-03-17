WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Cool Spaces
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit a news tip
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
What needs to happen to issue a Silver Alert?
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
silver alert
senior citizens
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused in Galveston face mask incident arrested again
Man with knife shot and killed by deputies in Cypress
Museum intruders use getaway boat, escape through storm drain
Students recognized for role in COVID-19 safety plans
Deshaun Watson responds to massage therapist lawsuit
Clouds clearing out of Houston, humidity drops this afternoon
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in NW Harris Co.
Show More
ABC13 to host virtual job fair in Memorial area with nearly 100 jobs
Dolphin dies after being found stranded on Galveston Seawall
IRS plans to delay April 15 tax deadline to mid-May: Sources
8 dead in GA spa shootings; Suspect faces murder charges
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
More TOP STORIES News