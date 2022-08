Missing person: Silver alert issued for 57-year-old man with dementia last seen in Humble

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert after a 57-year-old man who went missing on Saturday.

Matthew George was last seen at 7:26 p.m. in the 8400 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

George was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

According to police, George has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of his medication.

Anyone with information concerning George's whereabouts is urged to contact the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127.