Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery Co. in gray pickup truck

The missing man is believed to drive a 2014 gray Toyota Tacoma pickup with Texas plates: 3NZLK.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery Sheriff's Office is searching for Kenneth Beckham, who was diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Beckham was last reportedly seen at about 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive.

Authorities describe him as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a navy-blue turtleneck, grey jogging pants, grey tennis shoes, and a grey and orange watch.

Beckham is believed to drive a 2014 grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Texas plates: 3NZLK.

Officials believe Beckham's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Beckham's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.