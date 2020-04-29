Houston police searching for fugitive wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in locating a fugitive who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

HPD received a report of sexual assault on June 26, 2017, that occurred in the 4300 block of West 34th Street.

Police say a child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse.

Detectives say they discovered that 37-year-old Silvano Quintanilla-Alfaro sexually abused the victim.

Quintanilla-Alfaro is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'7", 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. The warrant is active as of April 28, 2020.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abusefugitivehouston police departmentsex abuse against childrensex crimecrime stopperschild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing college student killed during drug deal, documents state
Storms leave thousands in the dark across Houston
Strong winds possible after morning storms
Harris County toll roads no longer free starting today
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
US economy shrank 4.8% last quarter, with worst yet to come
Show More
How you can score 100 lbs of free food in Cypress today
COVID-19 testing delayed until noon due to severe weather
5-year-old dies after being found in apartment complex pool
Lakers return $4.6M loan in deference to small businesses
Hair salons may defy governor's order
More TOP STORIES News