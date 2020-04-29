HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in locating a fugitive who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
HPD received a report of sexual assault on June 26, 2017, that occurred in the 4300 block of West 34th Street.
Police say a child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse.
Detectives say they discovered that 37-year-old Silvano Quintanilla-Alfaro sexually abused the victim.
Quintanilla-Alfaro is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'7", 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. The warrant is active as of April 28, 2020.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Houston police searching for fugitive wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More