The Galleria announces new stores and restaurants opening this fall

Galleria announces new retailers opening this fall and winter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Galleria mall just announced that they are opening seven new retail stores this fall and winter.

The Galleria is one of the largest malls in the country, as part of the Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group.

Here's a full list of tenants coming to the Galleria soon:

Musaafer
A restaurant that will offer home cooked meals with influences from Asia, France, Italy, India, and Latin America. The restaurant will be the first U.S. concept by The Spice Route Co. based in Dubai. Musaafer is set to open in the winter.

Dance With Me
A dance studio founded by Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy as well as Tony Dovolani from "Dancing With the Stars." The studio will offer private dance lessons, group dances, and social events. It's set to open this fall.

Breitling
A Swiss watch brand company set to open in the fall.

Invicta
This watch company will offer "supremely crafted timepieces for modest sums to satisfy the evolving fashion needs of its dedicated fans," according to the Simon Group. It's set to open this fall.

Maje
The new store will offer a ready-to-wear brand for women. It's set to open in the winter.

Popbar
This new sweets shop will open in September, and offer handcrafted gelato, sorbetto and frozen yogurt on a stick.

Sandro
The Parisian fashion house will offer women's and men's clothing. It's set to open this winter.
