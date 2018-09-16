TARGET

Target 'Fun Run' offers weeklong specials and discounts

Target offering weeklong 'run' of discounts

If you're looking to save some cash, how about going on a Target run?

The company launched a weeklong sale Sunday, offering customers plenty of discounts.

Target has new promotions only available through the Cartwheel feature in the Target App.

There's even an extra 10 percent off your purchase if you have a Target REDCard.

Some items like electronics and alcohol aren't included in the sale.

The Target Fun Run lasts through Sept. 22.

You can see more details on the special on Target's website.
