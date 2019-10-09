Shopping

IKEA recalls infant bibs due to choking hazard

IKEA has recalled 7,000 infant bibs that could become a choking hazard for babies.

The company says there are concerns that parts of the snap closure on the MATVRA bibs can fall off.



IKEA says it has received two reports of that happening, but no injuries were reported.

The bibs come two in a pack and are pink nad blue. Other colors of similar bibs are not a risk.

IKEA is asking consumers to stop using the bibs and return then to any store for a refund.

For more information, visit: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsikeababiesrecallshoppingconsumerchoking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD officer responding to call hits and kills bicyclist
Frantic phone calls made by Deputy Dhaliwal's accused killer
Dad killed in home invasion as family slept in W. Harris Co.
New multi-use H-E-B store opens in Houston
Dave Chappelle hangs out with H-Town stars during surprise stop
Was that it? Is there more fall for Houston?
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's 5 favorite Houston locations
Show More
Family headed home from church survives fatal wrong-way crash
Millions face power outages in California amid wildfire risk
Montgomery, Ala. elects first black mayor in 200-year history
New mother believes her baby saved her life
Shooter at large after blasting bullets at League City home
More TOP STORIES News