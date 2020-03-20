Coronavirus

H-E-B gives store employees $2/hour raises during COVID-19 crisis

During all the chaos at grocery stores around the country, H-E-B is giving back to their employees for all their hard work!

The store will be rewarding all hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners $2 an hour Texas Proud Pay, starting March 16 and lasting through April 12.



"Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners. We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly," the grocer said in a statement. "H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B."

SEE MORE:
Walmart hiring 150,000 workers, paying employees $365M in cash bonuses

Kroger hiring 10,000 extra workers and offering PTO for current workers with COVID-19
Need a job? Grocery stores are hiring right now

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingtexaspay raisetexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texasgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
Tax Day moved to July in the wake of coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus cancellations: National Spelling Bee called off
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tax Day moved to July in the wake of coronavirus crisis
Stormy cold front blows into Houston Friday
COVID-19 test site giving priority to 1st responders opens today
7 people recover from COVID-19 in Houston-area
Truck spills 40,000 pounds of Gatorade after I-45 crash
ABC13's Morning News
Fort Bend Co. residents to get free disinfectant solution
Show More
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from COVID-19
Where some COVID-19 patients visited in Houston area
Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in cash bonuses
Safety tips for food delivery amid coronavirus pandemic
Republicans propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
More TOP STORIES News