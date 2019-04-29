Do weighted blankets reduce anxiety and help sleep? We tried them out

I'm sure you've seen ads on social media for these weighted blankets. They are all the talk right now.
Weighted blankets are designed to help you feel like you're being hugged at night. It's known as deep pressure stimulation and is supposed to relax the nervous system and give you a better night's sleep.
We put two to the test.
We're referring to these as the blue and grey blankets. One is nearly $200 cheaper than the other, but our testers didn't know that.
First up, ABC13's The 60 host Brittany Wilmore. She's testing out the blue blanket first.
"I was really excited. At first, I thought 'Yes! I'm going to get some great sleep,'" said Wilmore. "I had trouble getting it on my bed, emphasis on the gravity. Second issue, I actually tossed and turned all night because of the weight of the blanket. It's like a big bean bag, which should be fun, but in this case it was not."
The blue blanket was a no-go for Britt, but what about the grey one?
"I just don't think the weighted blanket life is for me. I tried this grey one and while it was thinner and easier to pull up on the bed, I still didn't sleep comfortably," said Wilmore. "I tossed, I turned, I felt like a rock was sitting on the lower half of my body. While it might work for someone else, the weighted blanket life just isn't for me."
"I tested out both blankets beginning with the blue one. I didn't really see a big difference. I'd buy either one, whichever is cheaper," said morning anchor Tom Koch.
Now for the tie breaker, graphics producer David Mackey only had the chance to try out the blue blanket.
"I was very skeptical. I'm the type that wakes up in the middle of the night hot and sweaty. I thought this was going to just be too much," said Mackey. "The weight was surprisingly not a big deal. I slept really comfortable and I slept very well. I did not get hot. It was a nice change. I think I would probably end up getting one."
The blue blanket cost $250 and the grey blanket only $54 right now on Amazon.
Tom couldn't tell the difference between the two, so if you're needing help falling asleep at night, you may want to test out the cheaper version.
