Shopping

Do weighted blankets reduce anxiety and help sleep? We tried them out

By
I'm sure you've seen ads on social media for these weighted blankets. They are all the talk right now.

Weighted blankets are designed to help you feel like you're being hugged at night. It's known as deep pressure stimulation and is supposed to relax the nervous system and give you a better night's sleep.

We put two to the test.

We're referring to these as the blue and grey blankets. One is nearly $200 cheaper than the other, but our testers didn't know that.

First up, ABC13's The 60 host Brittany Wilmore. She's testing out the blue blanket first.

"I was really excited. At first, I thought 'Yes! I'm going to get some great sleep,'" said Wilmore. "I had trouble getting it on my bed, emphasis on the gravity. Second issue, I actually tossed and turned all night because of the weight of the blanket. It's like a big bean bag, which should be fun, but in this case it was not."

The blue blanket was a no-go for Britt, but what about the grey one?

"I just don't think the weighted blanket life is for me. I tried this grey one and while it was thinner and easier to pull up on the bed, I still didn't sleep comfortably," said Wilmore. "I tossed, I turned, I felt like a rock was sitting on the lower half of my body. While it might work for someone else, the weighted blanket life just isn't for me."

"I tested out both blankets beginning with the blue one. I didn't really see a big difference. I'd buy either one, whichever is cheaper," said morning anchor Tom Koch.

Now for the tie breaker, graphics producer David Mackey only had the chance to try out the blue blanket.

"I was very skeptical. I'm the type that wakes up in the middle of the night hot and sweaty. I thought this was going to just be too much," said Mackey. "The weight was surprisingly not a big deal. I slept really comfortable and I slept very well. I did not get hot. It was a nice change. I think I would probably end up getting one."

The blue blanket cost $250 and the grey blanket only $54 right now on Amazon.

Tom couldn't tell the difference between the two, so if you're needing help falling asleep at night, you may want to test out the cheaper version.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingstressstretch your dollarsleep
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News