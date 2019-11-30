black friday

Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy online sales

Bookmark this! Some Cyber Monday deals are coming, and some deals are already here.

With Thanksgiving on the 28th, 2019 is the shortest holiday season in six years, and retailers are trying hard to attract shoppers on Cyber Monday through Cyber Week.

Still, more than 165 million U.S. consumers will shop over Thanksgiving weekend, and holiday retail sales are estimated to reach approx. $730 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

The top reasons consumers are planning to shop? Around 65% say "the deals are just too good," according to the NRF. And this season, they're expected to spend big -- an average of $1,047.83 per person.

Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.

Happy shopping!

More Cyber Monday links will be added as they become available.

Popular Cyber Monday Sales

Amazon
Cyber Monday

Walmart
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Target
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Best Buy
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Macy's
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Verizon
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Kohl's
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Ulta Beauty
Cyber Monday | Find a store

GameStop
Cyber Monday | Find a store

eBay
Cyber Monday

Costco
Cyber Monday | Find a store

AT&T
Cyber Monday | Find a store

T-Mobile
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Dick's Sporting Goods
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Home Depot
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Lowe's
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Big Lots
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Newegg
Cyber Week

Barnes & Noble
Cyber Monday | Find a store

DSW
Cyber Monday | Find a store

JCPenney
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Zales
Cyber Monday | Find a store
