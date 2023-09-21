Sleep better with these amazing deals on pillows

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Having trouble sleeping? Pillows can make a world of difference. Whether you're a side sleeper, midday napper, or bedtime reader, the cushions are some of the most durable and comfortable pillows that can boost the comfort of your sleep every night.

1. Brooklinen Marlow Pillow

As seen on Good Morning America, the Marlowe Pillow is a must-have for medium firmness but also just the right amount of support. Confirm your email on the Brooklinen site to get an extra 15% off.

Image credit: Brooklinen

2. Saatva Latex Pillow

This Saatva creation is plush and perfect for back and stomach sleepers. Jump into Saatva's end-of-summer sale and sleep better with these pillows and a high-quality Saatva classic mattress.

Image credit: Saatva

3. Nolah Cooling Pillow

Nolah is hosting many mattress and bedding sales on their sites, but the premium pick for a pillow upgrade would be the awesome Nolah Cooling Foam Pillow. This pillow will help those struggling with high body temperatures and keep your pillow a perfect temperature all year long.

Image credit: Nolah

4. Neck Memory Pillow

This neck memory pillow comes with cervical correction technology and is perfect for those who have been twisting and turning due to their non-contouring pillows. They're also surprisingly comfortable, so give it a bedding try at nearly 50% off.

Image credit: Walmart

5. Beckham Hotel Pillows

Wonder why luxury hotel pillows are always so comfortable? Try one (or two) on for your new bed with the high-end Beckham Hotel pillows, now at 40% off.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Nestl Reading Pillow

Every child deserves a hug while reading, so grab this Nestl Reading Pillow just in case you're not there with them. It's been a staple in households for years, and it will be on your sofa for more to come.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Throw Pillows

These deals are for your sofas and are actually really good value choices from Utopia Bedding, Amazon's bestselling pillow brand. You can buy them in packs of two and four and they come in every size imaginable, now at 25% off.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Brooklinen Luxe Pillow Covers

None of these pillows mean a thing without some luxurious covers, and Brooklinen is one of the best in the business. The most well-reviewed pick is the luxe cover as seen below, but also keep an eye out for their beautifulturqouise Washed Linen case. Everything is going for 15% off for your first order, so make it count.

Image credit: Brooklinen