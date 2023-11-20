Cyber Monday 2023: From Amazon and Walmart to Best Buy and Apple, here are the best deals

The biggest shopping event of the year is here. Cyber Monday is offering shoppers hundreds of deals from tons of retailers. Here is every major brand's Black Friday 2023 sales that you need to know, from Amazon and Walmart to Dyson and Ulta. Check out best Black Friday deals under $100 and best Black Friday deals on Amazon.

Deals from top retailers

Amazon's Cyber Monday event is ending midnight today, so this is your last chance for holiday shopping with sales up to 71% on all things tech, household appliances and more.

25% off Amazon Apple Watch SE $209

$279 Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is going on sale for 25%, the lowest price this year. Shop Now

17% off Amazon Apple Airpods (3rd Gen) $139

$169 This is your last chance to get the amazing 3rd Gen Airpods for its lowest price this year. Shop Now

51% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro $169

$349 The most powerful Beats headphones yet, the Studio Pro is on sale for more than 50%. Shop Now

30% off Amazon LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express $349.99

$499.99 This beautiful LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set include all your favorite Wizarding World characters, and is on sale for one time only at 30% off. Shop Now

Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals is now live, with massive sales on items from Dyson, Sony, Apple and more.

10% off Walmart Xbox Series S - Fornite, Rocket League, Fall Guys Bundle $269

$299 The most joyous bundle for Xbox gamers is now on sale for 10% off. Shop Now

Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition $354 The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle comes packaged with Nintendo's best-reviewed Zelda installment so far. Shop Now

Home Depot is offering Cyber Monday deals online and in stores now through 11/29, with up to 60% off on home appliances.

Apple's Black Friday shopping event kicks off on Black Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28. For that limited time period, customers will receive an Apple gift card of up to $200 -- redeemable at any time -- when they buy eligible iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, AirPods and more. Many Apple products are also discounted up to 30%, so get your Apple fix for you or your loved ones.

From Apple watches to Google Pixels to Beats to Fire TVs, check out Amazon's best tech & electronic Black Friday deals here.

Best Buy's official Black Friday sales are already live, with deals rolling out on smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, smart home products, electronic scooters and more leading up to Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Take advantage of Hulu's amazing Black Friday deal for a limited time! Subscribe to the Hulu (With Ads) plan for 99 per month for one year, current regular monthly price after. Get this deal now by clicking here. Ends 11/28/23. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

Solo Stove is the best fire pit retailer on the market, so get their warmth for up to 40% off before Friday ends.

24% off Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 $224.99

$299 Secure your holiday season backyard outings with Solo Stove's incredible Bonfire 2.0. Shop Now

Dyson deals are the best, with many of its revolutionary hair products and vacuums now on sale for up to 50%.

25% off Amazon Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $299.99

$399.99 Dyson's revolutionary Supersonic Hair Dryer is on sale for the first time this year - grab this excellent product for 25% off. Shop Now

Gordon Ramsay's favorite cookware brand is offering 50% off their excellent pan and pot sets for Cyber Monday 2023.

40% off Hexclad HexClad 12-piece Cookware Set $599.99

$999.99 At 40% off, you could have Gordon Ramsey's favorite 12-piece cookware set for the lowest price ever. Shop Now

Wayfair is hosting its biggest sale of the year on everything furniture, and many of the deals are already live, so get your furniture fix while supplies last.

Shop Anthropologie for 30% off select items and an extra 40% off sale items this Cyber Monday.

GMA's favorite mattress brand is hosting sales of up to 20% for its bedding purchases and 25% off their pillows.

20% off Saatva Saatva Latex Pillow $132

$165 Saatva is having the biggest sale of the year, with the fan-favorite Latex Pillow going for 20% off. Shop Now

West Elm is giving 70% off on many of its best luxury furniture for Cyber Monday.

The Container Store will offer 50% off select storage products through the end of Monday, Nov. 28.

Best jewelry, clothing and fashion deals

UNIQLO is having its only sale of the year, with amazing Cyber Monday deals for your online shopping experience.

The popular athleisure wear company has a number of great Cyber Monday finds, especially in their "We Made Too Much" page for the holiday shopping season.

The premium jewelry brand is having massive Cyber Monday sales and is also giving away silver studs for US-based students with purchases of over $250.

Nordstrom began running Cyber Monday deals starting today, offering up to 82% off across all categories like Nike, UGG, Calvin Klein, Tory Burch and more.

Madewell's Cyber Monday sale kicked off early. Customers can now take 60% off their purchase using code CYBER.

Zappos' Cyber sales are here, with deals up to 40% off through Tuesday, November 28th.

Haircare and cosmetics

Find deals from Ulta, Sephora and more.

Ulta's Cyber Monday sales are now live and ends Tuesday November 28th, with up to 50% select beauty products.

Sephora is offering Cyber Monday deals on makeup, skincare products, fragrances and more when you download its app. The company's Cyber Week runs through midnight Monday, Nov. 27th with 50% off different beauty brands.

Get 25% off sitewide and 30% off all purchases of $100 or more at Glossier's Cyber Monday hub.

