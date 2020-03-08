90-year-old man shoots and kills wife, self at Texas City nursing home

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a nursing home in Texas City Sunday evening, police said.Around 2:45 p.m., officers were alerted to a shooting at the Rio at Mainland Center in the 1000 block of Mainland Center Dr.Texas City police said 90-year-old Donald Eugene Kaldenberg entered the room of his wife, 79-year-old Grace Kaldenberg, and shot and killed her. He then shot and killed himself.No other residents or staff were injured.