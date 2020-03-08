90-year-old man shoots and kills wife, self at Texas City nursing home

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a nursing home in Texas City Sunday evening, police said.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers were alerted to a shooting at the Rio at Mainland Center in the 1000 block of Mainland Center Dr.

Texas City police said 90-year-old Donald Eugene Kaldenberg entered the room of his wife, 79-year-old Grace Kaldenberg, and shot and killed her. He then shot and killed himself.

No other residents or staff were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas cityhoustonelderly womanwoman shotnursing home shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Show More
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
More TOP STORIES News