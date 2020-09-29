A man disarmed 2 robbery suspects and shot both of them, killing one

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two robbery suspects were shot after their intended victim took their gun and shot both of them, killing one, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, in the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Route.Sgt. Jason Brown said the robbery victim was still on the scene when deputies arrived, "He is reporting that these two suspects were attempting to rob him, he was able to take one of the pistols away from one of the suspects and shoot both suspects."Both suspects were transported to the hospital where one of them died and the other is in stable condition.