Man killed after attempting to steal a pickup truck full of auto parts in The Heights, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed after attempted theft in The Heights, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is now dead after police say he attempted to steal another man's pickup truck full of auto parts inside.

Authorities said a father and his son were inside their home in The Heights after picking up the pieces. A family member of the father and son said the parts were worth $3,000 total.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Police say it is possible a man was followed by two suspects after buying $3,000 worth of auto parts.



Some time after they arrived to the home in the 1300 block of Wichman Street, officers say two men allegedly jumped inside the father's truck and drove to the dead end of their street.

Det. David Stark with Houston Police Department's homicide division said when the son noticed the truck was gone, he got inside another car to search for it.

He then noticed his dad's vehicle at the end of the street, according to HPD. That's when he reportedly opened fire, killing the suspect who was sitting in the driver's seat.

EMBED More News Videos

Press play to watch surveillance video captured with a homeowner's Nest of the shots being fired.



Stark says officers were called to the scene about 12:50 p.m.

Police say the other man took off on foot.

The shooter was not immediately charged and is said to be cooperating with detectives.



The is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingattempted robberyshootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News