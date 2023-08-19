Man taken by Life Flight after apparent self-inflicted shooting in Cypress, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man had to be taken by Life Flight after an apparent shooting in northwest Houston on Friday, deputies said.

At about 7:58 pm Friday, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office posted information about a shooting scene where a heavy law enforcement presence could be seen in the 15600 block of Twisting Springs Drive.

The shooting is believed to have been self-inflicted, officials say.

Authorities have not released any other information about the shooting.