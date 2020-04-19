San Marcos police officer killed, 2 others injured in shooting

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- A police officer is dead and two officers are injured - one in a critical condition - after an active shooter situation in San Marcos on Saturday night. A law enforcement source told KVUE the alleged shooter is now dead.
Police said the scene is secured and there is no additional threat to the public after residents in San Marcos were asked to shelter in place.
Just after 7 p.m., the City of San Marcos said Hunter Road was closed from Reimer Ave. to McCarty Road for an in-progress investigation.
The incident happened after a suspect began firing at officers responding to a family violence call, according to Charley Wilkison, president of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.
Around 7:45 p.m., San Marcos police said the area had been secured.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Witnesses said they heard gunshots near an apartment complex. According to Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler, there was an active shooter situation, and the combined Hays County and San Marcos SWAT team responded.
"People in the area need to shelter in place and the public needs to avoid the area as the scene has not been made safe," the city said on Twitter just after 7 p.m.The city later sent an update from police, saying the scene was secured at 7:43 p.m Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep up safe."
"I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life," Abbott said in a statement.
Tributes were flowing from fellow law enforcement after the incident on Saturday.
"Thinking about my brothers and sisters in blue in San Macos," Assistant Chief of the Austin Police Department Jennifer Stephenson wrote on Twitter.
Here's the full statement from Gov. Greg Abbott:
"Tonight's shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."
San Marcos police officer killed, 2 others injured in shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More