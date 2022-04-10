2 people shot at party held at Airbnb in Manvel, Brazoria Co. Sheriff's Office says

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot at a large party being held at an Airbnb on Saturday, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.The shooting happened at 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Hickory Ridge Lane. Deputies said juveniles were at the party.Investigators arrived at the scene and said they found two young adults shot. One was shot in the foot and the other victim was checked out by first responders. Both victims were released and expected to be ok.The shooters are said to have left in a dark-colored car.Witnesses said the home where the party was being held was being rented out as an Airbnb.At this time, no one is being charged as investigators have no names or suspects.