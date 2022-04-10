shooting

2 people shot at party held at Airbnb in Manvel, Brazoria Co. Sheriff's Office says

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston crime: 2 people shot at party at Airbnb in Brazoria County near Manvel, according Brazoria County Sheriff's Office

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot at a large party being held at an Airbnb on Saturday, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Hickory Ridge Lane. Deputies said juveniles were at the party.

Investigators arrived at the scene and said they found two young adults shot. One was shot in the foot and the other victim was checked out by first responders. Both victims were released and expected to be ok.

The shooters are said to have left in a dark-colored car.

Witnesses said the home where the party was being held was being rented out as an Airbnb.

At this time, no one is being charged as investigators have no names or suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manvelairbnbshootingpartyteen
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Passenger killed, another hurt in shooting police say erupted in car
Woman fatally shot while driving on Gulf Freeway, La Marque police say
Fatal crash may be cause of road rage shooting, deputies say
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers, police say
TOP STORIES
Fatal crash may be cause of road rage shooting, deputies say
Woman fatally shot while driving on Gulf Freeway, La Marque police say
Passenger killed, another hurt in shooting police say erupted in car
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone
Hold on to your hats, Wind Advisory issued area-wide!
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers, police say
Show More
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after police chase ends in crash
Union janitors asking for hourly pay increase
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Houston's empress of real estate Martha Turner passes away at 81
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
More TOP STORIES News