Patrol officer finds 4 men shot in vehicle in Midtown, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four men were found shot inside a vehicle by a patrol officer Saturday morning, Houston Police said.

It happened on Milam and Anita in Midtown around 2 a.m.

The patrol officer heard gunfire and rushed to the scene of the shooting, HPD said.

That's when he saw a vehicle trying to leave and found the four men shot inside.

One of the men inside the vehicle died from his injuries. The conditions of the other three wasn't immediately known.

It wasn't clear what exactly happened or if any arrests were made.
