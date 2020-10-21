3 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at club in Midtown, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men died and one is in critical condition after a shooting at a club in Midtown, police said.

It happened in the 1700 block of Gray Street near Chenevert around 10 p.m.

An Eyewitness News crew at the scene on Tuesday captured a large police presence.

In a tweet posted by Houston Police, three men died at the scene while another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.



The incident remains under investigation. Check back for more details on this developing story.
