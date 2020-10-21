3 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at club in Midtown, police say

South Central officers are at a shooting 2100 Chenevert. 3 males deceased at the scene 4th transported to the hospital in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/GFeQZWauNV — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men died and one is in critical condition after a shooting at a club in Midtown, police said.It happened in the 1700 block of Gray Street near Chenevert around 10 p.m.An Eyewitness News crew at the scene on Tuesday captured a large police presence.In a tweet posted by Houston Police, three men died at the scene while another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.The incident remains under investigation. Check back for more details on this developing story.