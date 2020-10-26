16-year-old girl shot to death in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot to death and two others were injured during a shooting in west Houston, police said.



It happened Monday afternoon in the 10000 block of Sharpview Drive.





Police said the 16-year-old died at the scene during a shooting over a family incident.

The two other victims were sent to the hospital, according to police.

Video from an Eyewitness News crews at the scene showed a heavy police presence. A large portion of the scene was blocked off with crime tape.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.
