16-year-old girl shot to death in west Houston, police say

16 year old female deceased at the scene, two other victims expected to survive. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 26, 2020

Westside officers are on a shooting at 10000 Sharpview Dr. Two Gunshot victims. One is deceased, and the other was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.#HouNews

— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot to death and two others were injured during a shooting in west Houston, police said.It happened Monday afternoon in the 10000 block of Sharpview Drive.Police said the 16-year-old died at the scene during a shooting over a family incident.The two other victims were sent to the hospital, according to police.Video from an Eyewitness News crews at the scene showed a heavy police presence. A large portion of the scene was blocked off with crime tape.It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.