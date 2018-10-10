Sheriff deputies reunite with 1-week-old infant they saved

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows the deputies rushing to help a 1-week-old baby after she stopped breathing.

By
SACRAMENTO, California (KTRK) --
Sheriff's from California finally got the chance to meet the baby whose life they saved.

The deputy's heroic efforts were captured on camera and instantly took over the hearts of many.

The video shows the deputies running through a store trying to help a 1-week-old infant after she stopped breathing.

The deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived, and the baby was transported to the hospital.

Over the weekend, the infant's parents invited the deputies to visit their daughter in the hospital, where she is still in intensive care.

The deputies were able to take pictures with the infant that are now going viral on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldviral videogood newsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Monsterous' Hurricane Michael roars into Florida and Georgia
Hurricane Michael: 'Hurricane of the worst kind'
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Man dies after falling in flooded storm drain in Houston
#ChooseKindness campaign aims to stop bullying
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Little girl's slumber party goes viral after this swim strut to the pool
Show More
Daycare bus hits girl near Fort Bend Co. elementary school
Husband being questioned in stabbing death of HISD bus driver
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
SWEET MOMENT: 'Mess' by 3rd-graders leaves custodian in tears
Names of clergy accused of sexual abuse to be released
More News