Sheriff deputies reunite with 1-week-old infant they saved

Sheriff's from California finally got the chance to meet the baby whose life they saved.The deputy's heroic efforts were captured on camera and instantly took over the hearts of many.The video shows the deputies running through a store trying to help a 1-week-old infant after she stopped breathing.The deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived, and the baby was transported to the hospital.Over the weekend, the infant's parents invited the deputies to visit their daughter in the hospital, where she is still in intensive care.The deputies were able to take pictures with the infant that are now going viral on social media.