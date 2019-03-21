ITC Deer Park issues shelter-in-place for City of Deer Park due to elevated benzene levels

A Shelter-in-Place has been issued for the City of Deer Park following reports of action levels of benzene or other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within city limits. State Highway 225 is also being closed at this time from Beltway 8 to Miller Cut-Off Road. — City of Deer Park (@DEERPARKTXGOV) March 21, 2019

ITC Shelter in Place. SH-134 is closed NB at SH-225. Use Miller Cut Off or Tidal as your alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/JbqK3F2m1Q — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) March 21, 2019

Shelter in place happening near the ITC tank farm fire site due to an elevated level of Benzene. Shelter in place is between 225 and Tidal pic.twitter.com/mq5Gj8I3Zm — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) March 21, 2019

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued for the City of Deer Park due to elevated levels of benzene at the ITC facility, where tanks burned for days.An odor may be noticeable to the community.The Houston Fire Department's hazardous materials units are responding to the scene.SH-134 is closed northbound at SH-225.According to a message from the Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) system, an incident occurred at the facility, located at 1943 Independence Parkway, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday."It is recommended that industrial and public neighbors south of Tidal Road, east of Beltway 8, west of Underwood and north of Pasadena Boulevard take shelter in place precautions until further notice," the message said.ITC told ABC13 an employee monitoring the area around the tank fire detected the elevated levels of benzene using a handheld device.The company believes shifting winds may have disturbed the foam being used to suppress the fire, leading to the elevated benzene levels.The tank fire burned as many as eight tanks from Sunday to Wednesday, creating concern about the air quality from residents in the area due to the thick, black smoke from the fire.The tanks were all extinguished early Wednesday morning until a flare-up that was contained within about 30 seconds occurring later in the day, the city's government Twitter account said.ITC is working with local officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible, the CAER message said.