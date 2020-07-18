Ex-NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal receives humanitarian award during stop at Houston food distribution event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal made an appearance at a food distribution site at the NRG Center Saturday afternoon.O'Neal was shocked to learn that he was being awarded the act of kindness and humanitarian award by Mayor Sylvester Turner."I didn't know I was getting an award. I thought I was coming out here to help some people out. I don't do it for stuff like that," O'Neal said.He went on to say that he just wants to help people who are in need."If I knew I was getting an award, I probably wouldn't have come. I don't do it for that, but I am proud of the mayor and the city of Houston for what they've done out here. I've never seen a food bank this size and so organized," O'Neal added.He also briefly spoke about the new NBA season and the players playing in the "bubble." Shaq said even though he doesn't have a favorite team right now, he believes everyone has a fair chance this year."What I mean by that is, they're playing in a bubble so no home court advantage. I want to wish them all well," O'Neal said.