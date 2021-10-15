Flipped truck's load shuts down SH-146 ramp to Gulf Freeway SB

TxDOT reported bridge inspectors were at the scene of the incident. According to authorities, the I-45 mainlanes were not impacted.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the scene has cleared. It was unclear what kind of supplies were enclosed in the loads.
GALVESTON COUNTY: The SH 146 connector ramp to I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound is closed due to over-height heavy truck/ lost load incident. Bridge inspectors are on scene. The I-45 mainlanes above are not impacted. pic.twitter.com/ihmIWuR6x4— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 15, 2021
