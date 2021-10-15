traffic

Flipped truck's load shuts down SH-146 ramp to Gulf Freeway SB

EMBED <>More Videos

Flipped truck's load shuts down SH-146 ramp to Gulf Freeway SB

GALVESTON COUNY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews were working to clear a truck load that flipped over on the SH-146 southbound connector ramp that leads to the Gulf Freeway southbound lane.

TxDOT reported bridge inspectors were at the scene of the incident. According to authorities, the I-45 mainlanes were not impacted.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the scene has cleared. It was unclear what kind of supplies were enclosed in the loads.



Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficgalveston countytxdottraffictrucks
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
SB lanes of I-45 blocked by multi-vehicle crash at Shepherd, HPD says
SkyEye13 captures video of Bay City funeral home destroyed in fire
Houston entrepreneur's family asking public to help find his killer
Police chase comes to end on Houston's east side
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News