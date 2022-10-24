Police looking for man wanted in the sexual assault of a child in northeast Houston

Recognize this person? Officials are asking for your help locating the man police say was involved in a crime last year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are looking for a man they say was involved in the sexual assault of a child reported on Sept. 19, 2021 in northeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division received a report of the sexual assault of a child age 14-17 on the 9000 block of Sterlingshire Drive.

After investigation and assistance from the victim, HPD identified 30-year-old Hayward Cooper as the fugitive wanted for the crime.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.