HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for man they went to a woman's home, tied her up and sexually assaulted her.
It happened on Houston's west side on Feb. 24.
According to a news release issued by the Houston Police Department on Thursday, the woman was at her home in the 800 block of Fleetwood Place Drive when she stepped outside for moment. That's when she says a man suddenly appeared, placed a gun to her head and forced her to the back of her house.
"The suspect tied up the complainant, sexually assaulted her, and then took her property from within the residence," said police.
The suspect then fled in a white Nissan Sentra.
Surveillance video released by police shows several angles of the suspect driving through the neighborhood. You can also see him pull up to the woman's home and get out of the car.
Police said the license plate on the Sentra was captured on surveillance video. However, it was actually a stolen license plate taken from another vehicle just prior to the alleged assault, according to investigators.
A sketch of the suspect was also released on Thursday.
He's being described as a Black male, between 30 and 39 years old, with a thin build. Police said he's about 5 feet 9 inches or 6 feet. They said he used a small handgun during the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Woman tied up by stranger at her home and sexually assaulted at gunpoint, police say
SEXUAL ASSAULT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More