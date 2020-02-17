Bond set for HISD teacher accused of indecency with a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bond for an HISD elementary school teacher was set at $30,000 on Tuesday, just one day after he was arrested on accusations that he inappropriately touched a kindergartner.



According to court documents, 39-year-old James Alan Bradley, who used to teach at Foster Elementary School, touched a young girl's private parts at school.

Bradley appeared in probable cause court overnight Tuesday to answer charges of indecency with a child.

The alleged incident happened in February 2019. The girl reported the incident to her mother, who then reported it to authorities, according to court documents.

The documents state the girl was assigned to Bradley's classroom when she missed a field trip with her regular kindergarten class.

The girl reportedly told investigators Bradley inappropriately touched her and that the incident happened "a lot of times," according to court documents.



Documents also state the girl told investigators the incident happened at school and that it "made her feel sad."

ABC13 spoke with parents picking up their children from Foster Elementary Monday afternoon who said they were shocked and upset.

"It's a bad thing, a very vile thing, and I have people in my family that I've had happened to them," one parent said. "It's just a very bad person that was here and took advantage of the chance of being around children, I guess."

"It's really a shock because, this is actually a good school and the principal [is] nice," another parent said. "Everybody here gets along with each other and tries to make your kids do the best that they can."

HISD sent ABC13 the following statement:

"Today, a staff member at Lockhart Elementary School was arrested by Houston ISD Police and charged with indecency with a child. The staff member was employed at Foster Elementary School when the alleged incident occurred. The district is cooperating fully with the Harris County District Attorney's office. Keeping our students and campuses safe so that productive instruction can take place remains the district's top priority."

